Stories to read this weekend

• This jailhouse interview with a man who joined the Islamic State includes several terrifying revelations. Among them: The group has sent hundreds of European recruits back to their home countries in order to wage terrorism, and that the there is an external operations wing devoted to radicalizing Americans through social media. A must-read if you want to understand how ISIS works. — Noah Robischon, “How a Secretive Branch of ISIS Built a Global Network of Killers”

• Fascinating piece from The Fader on Deso Dogg, a German-born ex-rapper-turned-ISIS recruit. — Nikita Richardson, “The Pop Star of Jihad”

• I haven’t read all of this yet, but man is it heartbreaking. — Cale Weissman, “I Have No Choice but to Keep Looking”

This one is a major time investment, but it’s got some amazing commentary on the power of gardening and the War on Drugs. — Nikita Richardson, “Opium Made Easy”

• Fascinating article that goes behind the scenes of the huge infusion of Chinese investment in Silicon Valley to describe the “elite network of brokers” who makes the deals happen. — Marcus Baram, “Meet the China ‘whisperers’ who get the big deals done in Silicon Valley”