ICYMI, here are the highlights of the Olympic opening ceremony

Brazil pulled off a beautiful yet austere opening ceremony tonight despite everything—concerns about chaos, pollution, protests, and the Zika virus. It celebrated the country’s culture and music (even featuring Giselle Bündchen walking the runway to the iconic “Girl from Ipanema”), a somber performance piece dramatizing the country’s tragic history of slavery, acclaim for the inspiring members of the first-ever refugee team, and its first sensation (the flag bearer from Tonga!).
Dancing, a history lesson and breathtaking visuals ???? Relive the highlights of the first part of the #OpeningCeremonyhttps://t.co/7x9c963GOa
— Rio 2016 (@Rio2016_en) August 6, 2016
Welcome to the Olympic family, Refugee Olympic Team! #OpeningCeremony #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/dTD3K8lh1E
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2016
Otherside #CerimoniaDeAbertura pic.twitter.com/b8L2QXRaE4
— radoc (@harmopwr) August 6, 2016
As the kids say… Get You A Man Who Can Do Both. #Tonga #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/aMIMNPpKNY
— Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) August 6, 2016