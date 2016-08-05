Report: Apple acquires Seattle-based AI, machine learning company Turi

GeekWire has the news today that Apple has made another quiet acquisition to bolster its various artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives. Apple is said to have paid around $200 million for Turi, says GeekWire citing unnamed sources. Neither Apple nor Turi CEO Carlos Guestrin is confirming the sale.

According to the company’s website, Turi provides several technology platforms upon which developers can build, scale, and tune apps that leverage AI and machine learning. Turi’s existing clients use the platforms to build apps that detect fraud, predict customer churn, perform sentiment analysis, and recommend products.