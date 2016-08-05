advertisement
Here are the people who left Twitter PR recently

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Natalie Kerris, VP of communications, who is departing the company barely six months after coming onboard

Jim Prosser, head of corporate and policy communications, who is joining fintech startup SoFi 

• Alexandra Valasek, consumer communications director 

Rachel Delphin, head of product communications 

• Genevieve Wong Park, revenue communications manager

It’s worth noting that Twitter has been hiring people to its communications team, including Mario Sundar (who was LinkedIn‘s second PR hire back in the day). 

