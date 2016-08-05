Now you can use your Windows desktop in VR

During a virtual reality conference in Los Angeles today, Envelop launched Envelop for Windows, a piece of software that transforms your Windows computer into a three-dimensional world. Using an HTC Vive or Oculus Rift, you can see your entire desktop in virtual space, giving you an infinite desktop where anything is possible.

“We believe that we are enabling the next wave of computing here at Envelop VR,” said Bob Berry CEO and co-founder. “No other virtual reality software company is actively pursuing such a broad view of what is necessary to bring immersive computing to the masses.”

Envelop has already built impressive demos for online shopping and business solutions and plans to release an SDK soon so developers can enable their own apps and services to work with the software. A free beta version of Envelop for Windows is available today via Steam and Envelop’s website.