One year in, PayPal reveals diversity stats—and they’re better than you’d expect

About a year ago, PayPal spun off from eBay and went public. Today, CEO Dan Schulman revealed who comprises the 18,000 staffers at PayPal. In terms of diversity, they’re faring better than most of their Bay Area compatriots.

In total, women make up 44% of all employees. A third of PayPal’s leadership is female and 24% of technical roles are held by women. Meanwhile, about 8% of employees are black and 6% are Asian (by comparison, only 2% of Facebook’s and Google’s employees are black). While PayPal is a step ahead of companies like Facebook and Google in being more inclusive, leadership roles are overwhelming held by white men. Meanwhile, more than half of technical positions are occupied by Asian men.

PayPal is also boasting near ethnic and gender pay parity, a figure that no other tech company has yet shared. Check out the full stats below: