Here’s the most recent drone video of Apple’s massive new $5 billion headquarters 

The new drone footage, shot with a DJI Phantom 3 Professional and edited by Matthew Roberts, shows that Apple has made some big strides in finishing its massive new headquarters, which includes an R&D facility, a 100,000-square-foot corporate fitness center, and a 200,000-square-foot parking garage. It also shows plenty of huge solar panels, from which Apple plans to make money by selling excess electricity on the energy market. (h/t Gizmodo)