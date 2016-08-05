advertisement
Though jobs numbers beat expectations, this one statistic continues to frustrate economists

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Today’s jobs numbers beat expectations—nonfarm payrolls increased by 255,000 jobs in July, average hourly wages increased 8 cents, and unemployment remained at 4.9 percent—but one depressing number continues to stymie a full economic recovery.

That’s the workforce participation rate, which captures the percent of working-age Americans over the age of 16 who are employed or at least looking for a job. It’s been on a steady decline since 1998, despite the recovery since the Great Recession, and is at a 38-year low. Though it increased slightly in July, by one-tenth of a percentage point to 62.8%, it still shows that millions of Americans just can’t get jobs or have given up looking for employment.

The below chart, which looks like a perfect Bell Curve, reflects the labor force participate rate since 1978.

