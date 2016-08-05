Though jobs numbers beat expectations, this one statistic continues to frustrate economists

That’s the workforce participation rate, which captures the percent of working-age Americans over the age of 16 who are employed or at least looking for a job. It’s been on a steady decline since 1998, despite the recovery since the Great Recession, and is at a 38-year low. Though it increased slightly in July, by one-tenth of a percentage point to 62.8%, it still shows that millions of Americans just can’t get jobs or have given up looking for employment.

The below chart, which looks like a perfect Bell Curve, reflects the labor force participate rate since 1978.