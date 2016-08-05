advertisement
Morning intel: Amazon One takes flight, Spotify introduces Release Radar playlist

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• In its continued efforts to keep up with Apple Music’s curation strategy, Spotify has added another personalized playlist, Release Radar, which is basically Discover Weekly for new music

• Apple has finally introduced its own bug bounty program—long after peers like Facebook and Google—which will reward security researchers and hackers who find flaws in its software. 

• Amazon’s first branded cargo plane is here with the launch of Amazon One, which will help bolster one and two day shipping for Prime customers. 

• A Bloomberg report revealed yesterday that vegan food company Hampton Creek has been buying large quantities of its signature product, Just Mayo, from grocery stores across the U.S.—allegedly for quality assurance. 

