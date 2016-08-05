Morning intel: Amazon One takes flight, Spotify introduces Release Radar playlist

• In its continued efforts to keep up with Apple Music’s curation strategy, Spotify has added another personalized playlist , Release Radar, which is basically Discover Weekly for new music .

• Apple has finally introduced its own bug bounty program—long after peers like Facebook and Google—which will reward security researchers and hackers who find flaws in its software.

• Amazon’s first branded cargo plane is here with the launch of Amazon One, which will help bolster one and two day shipping for Prime customers.

• A Bloomberg report revealed yesterday that vegan food company Hampton Creek has been buying large quantities of its signature product, Just Mayo, from grocery stores across the U.S.—allegedly for quality assurance.