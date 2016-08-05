The halal dining market will be a multi-trillion-dollar global market soon

As you might expect, there are a number of apps that are looking to tap into helping Muslims find halal restaurants and grocery to dine and shop at, reports TechInAsia. In addition to stalwarts like Zabihah and Singapore Halal Eating Guide, a new startup called Halal Dining Club has launched to “be that one destination where people can search, book, and earn points” for halal eateries, says CEO Siddika Jaffer: