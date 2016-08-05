Here’s the word processor millennials love most

Creative Strategies surveyed over 350 students at 40 colleges across the U.S. to find out what word processor millennials love most. Surprisingly, the results showed millennials had two favorites, depending on what project they were working on, reports Recode. When millennials write papers by themselves, they overwhelming prefer to use good old trusty Microsoft Word—with 80% of students saying they do so. However, when students need to collaborate on a document, they overwhelmingly prefer Google Docs, with 78% of students naming it as their collaborative word processor of choice. Interestingly, Creative Strategies found the results were not impacted by the type of phone they use.