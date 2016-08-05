Amazon launches Amazon One, a dedicated cargo plane

The Boeing 767-300 is leased from Amazon‘s air cargo provider Atlas Air and is the first ever branded air cargo plane operating under the e-commerce giant’s name, Amazon said in a press release. The company noted that in an ode to its Prime members, the Amazon One’s features a tail number made up of a Prime number. Eventually Amazon will lease 40 other cargo jets from Atlas Air and ATSG in an effort to speed deliveries to demanding customers around the globe. In a company blog post Dave Clark, senior VP of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, explained the reasons behind Amazon’s branded cargo plane:
I’m very excited to introduce Amazon One, a Boeing 767-300 that is our first ever Amazon branded plane which will serve customers by adding capacity to support one and two day package delivery in the US. Adding capacity for Prime members by developing a dedicated air cargo network ensures there is enough available capacity to provide customers with great selection, low prices and incredible shipping speeds for years to come. Over the next couple of years, we’ll roll out 40 planes just like this one.
You can also check out a video of the Amazon One getting its Amazon makeover below:
[Image: Amazon]