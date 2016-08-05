Apple will finally pay civilians who find security flaws in its software

Apple will now pay people, including security researchers, for information about security vulnerablities they’ve found in the company’s software. Everybody from Uber to Facebook to the Defense Department already offers such bounties, so Apple is late to the game.

The new program, which will commence in September, was announced by Apple’s head of security engineering and architecture Ivan Krstic at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas Thursday. Apple says it will pay out up to $200,000 for some bugs. That’s a lot, as corporate bug bounties go, but Apple vulnerabilities are so valuable that a hacker who finds one is likely to be offered more for it on the Dark Web, one security expert told Fast Company.