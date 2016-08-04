For the first time in 128 years, the Harvard Republican Club won’t endorse its party’s candidate

It’s been another bad week for Donald Trump. His numbers have fallen since this summer’s GOP and Democratic conventions, and rival Hillary Clinton’s have risen. Clinton now leads by double digits in a number of national polls. To put a little salt in that wound, the oldest College Republicans chapter in the nation said (in a Medium post Thursday) it won’t endorse the Republican nominee. Here’s the most highlighted passage of the post:

“Millions of people across the country are feeling despondent. Their hours have been cut, wages slashed, jobs even shipped overseas. But Donald Trump doesn’t have a plan to fix that. He has a plan to exploit that.”

The group drives its point home with this handy Alexis de Tocqueville quote, which is increasingly being used in reference to Trump and this year’s race:

“America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”

