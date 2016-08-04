Airbnb says these are the 10 most hospitable cities in the U.S.

Today Airbnb released a list of the top 10 most hospitable cities in the U.S., a list it created based on guest reviews from staying at Airbnbs in each city.

At the top of the list was Nashville, which was described as “comfortable” and “cozy.” Hosts in the city are apparently very accommodating, something that helped Nashville earn the top honor. Other cities on the list include (in order): Phoenix, Louisville, Dallas, Richmond, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Eugene, St. Louis, and Joshua Tree.

In addition to ranking the cities, Airbnb also released data on where the majority of those guests are traveling from. Unsurprisingly in that case, the vast majority of guests to the top 10 cities came from other locations in the U.S, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Airbnb conducted a similar study last year. Nashville also earned a spot in last year’s top 10 (although it wasn’t at the top of the list). Last year’s winners also included Tampa, Mendocino, Eugene, Bend, Raleigh, Memphis, Madison, Tucson, and Tahoe.