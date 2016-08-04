advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A man ended his global Pokémon Go quest to “catch them all” outside a Tommy Bahama

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

A man named Nick Johnson has traveled the world the last few weeks trying to catch every Pokémon Go character out there. Today he succeeded. It happened in Sydney, Australia, in front of a Tommy Bahama. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life