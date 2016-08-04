Hampton Creek eats its own dog food—and the yolk is on investors

Haute eggless mayo vendor Hampton Creek has been running a massive internal campaign to get Just Mayo in major stores by having employees and contractors buy large quantities of the eggless mayo, Bloomberg reports. Talk about growth hacking!

Just three years after CEO Josh Tetrick founded Hampton Creek, Just Mayo was on shelves at Safeway, Kroger, Costco, Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods nationally—which helped the company raise $90 million from investors in late 2014.

Tetrick told Bloomberg that Hampton Creek was only buying Just Mayo for quality assurance purposes:

Because of this, we now understand the impact of trucking and shipping our product and enabled the system we have today that mitigates the risk of extreme temperatures . . . Assessing the product from the customer perspective, more than anything, gets us out of the bubble of typical manufacturing. This was and always will be the primary purpose of it, which is why we’ll continue doing it.

