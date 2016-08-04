Here’s where in the U.S. advanced industry jobs are growing and where they’re declining

The numbers are impressive: Advanced industries (which covers everything from high technology to energy production) added $2.8 trillion to the U.S. economy in 2015, making up 17% of total economic output, accounted for 11.3% of all job growth in the last two years, and accounted for 60% of exports, according to a new Brookings Institute study.
But that growth has been limited to a narrow set of auto manufacturing and high-tech sectors and is wildly uneven across the country. While the far West, Southeast, and cities like Nashville and San Francisco have seen huge gains, these states have been laggards: Alaska, New Mexico, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Vermont.