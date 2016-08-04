DJI grounds its drones near Olympic venues

If you have a DJI drone and want to fly it near any of the many Olympics venues in Brazil, sorry, you’ll have to wait until the Games are over.

Today, DJI said, it has updated the software on its drones to implement no-fly zones anywhere near where the Olympics are taking place.

The world’s largest maker of consumer drones took the action at the behest of Brazilian authorities who, presumably, were concerned about the danger drones might pose to aircraft in the areas around the athletic venues.

“The coordinates of the no-fly zones were recommended by the Brazilian military, which is in charge of protecting airspace during the athletic events,” DJI said in a release. “They include six zones in Rio de Janeiro and one zone each in Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, Manaus, and Salvador.”

DJI has implemented similar no-fly restrictions on its drones during big events and conventions in numerous countries around the world.