Facebook is saying no to clickbait

In another attempt to keep users happy and scrolling, Facebook is cracking down on headlines that withhold information or mislead readers: Stories that smack of clickbait will now appear less frequently in your news feed .

“We want publishers to post content that people care about, and we think people care about headlines that are much more straightforward,” product management VP Adam Mosseri told the New York Times.

Facebook has previously made tweaks to cut back on spam in the feed, but this seems different—like yet another signpost that Facebook thinks and acts like a media organization. The Times writes that the company “spent months classifying phrases commonly used in clickbait headlines.” Which means publishers now have something new to fret over: What constitutes clickbait, in the eyes of Facebook’s algorithm?