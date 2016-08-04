Uber’s China employees feel “abandoned” by the Didi Chuxing merger

“Our team had been spending 15 hours in the office every single day last week and working extremely hard to win the war with Didi,” the employee added. “We came to work on Monday and found out we were abandoned by the company. We were sold to our rival.”

Many of UberChina’s full-time staff were intensely loyal. A member of UberChina’s marketing team wrote a post on her WeChat’s newsfeed, saying, “the relationship with Uber has been the most unforgettable experience in my life.” At the all-hands meeting called to announce the news of the sale, at which CEO Travis Kalanick spoke, some employees cried, according to one attendee.

“We all had opportunities to join Didi before we accepted Uber’s offer. We chose Uber since we believed in the value that Uber offers,” said one current employee at UberChina in Beijing. “So we won’t work for Didi after the merger.”