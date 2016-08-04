Apple (slightly) improves its workforce diversity

The report—which includes the header, “The most innovative company must also be the most diverse”—shows that black and Hispanic employees now make up 9% and 12% of Apple’s U.S. workforce, respectively. (That’s up 1% each from last year.) Apple also announced that women hires are up 1% globally, and that female employees now make one dollar for every dollar its male employees make.

As the media, activists, and nonprofit groups have continued to pressure Silicon Valley to improve its diversity over the past couple of years, critics have pointed out that Apple has an advantage that many other tech companies don’t because of its retail stores, which begs the question: Is Apple really helping to close the diversity gap in STEM-related positions? The latest report shows that Apple hired 1% more black people in tech positions than it did last year, while positions for Hispanic tech workers stayed the same.

Leadership at Apple—executives, directors, managers—is still overwhelming white (67%) and male (72%).