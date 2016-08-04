Jaunt wants to be the people’s VR platform

As the proliferation of cameras has made it easy for a whole lot of people to shoot 360-degree video, there are more people than ever creating the kind of content that can be viewed on virtual reality headsets like Samsung’s Gear VR, Google’s Cardboard, the Oculus Rift, and so on.

Jaunt VR, which last year got a $65 million round of funding led by Disney, has become one of the leading publishers of professionally produced virtual reality content, and it makes its videos available on iOS, Android, Gear VR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, PlayStation VR, and desktop 360.

Now, Jaunt is inviting anyone shooting 360 video to submit their work through the Jaunt Publishing program, essentially a YouTube for VR. One difference from YouTube, though, is that Jaunt will still curate what it publishes. But when it accepts someone’s video, they get access to “Jaunt Cloud Services (JCS), its robust cloud-based VR production software suite, and the publishing tools within including transcoding, ‘deep-links,’ support for premium spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos, and processing and preparation for distribution on all VR platforms,” the company said in a release.

Because Jaunt is ubiquitous across all 360-video and VR platforms, this program could open a lot of doors to creators of quality content who might otherwise have had a hard time getting their work noticed. Here’s hoping that’s exactly what happens.