Hervé Léger and Lulu Guinness alum  wants to wake up the pajama market

Rebecca Smith was not impressed with the options available in the pajama market: They were either too sexy or two frumpy. Last year, she launched her own luxury pajama brand, Recliner, which attempts to fill this gap by creating well-fitting sleepwear made from high grade silks and cottons in interesting patterns. Her first designs had prints of the New York Times and crossword puzzles — the idea was to be able to wrap ourselves in the things that we enjoy on lazy Sunday mornings.