Hervé Léger and Lulu Guinness alum  wants to wake up the pajama market

Rebecca Smith was not impressed with the options available in the pajama market: They were either too sexy or two frumpy. Last year, she launched her own luxury pajama brand, Recliner, which attempts to fill this gap by creating well-fitting sleepwear made from high grade silks and cottons in interesting patterns. Her first designs had prints of the New York Times and crossword puzzles — the idea was to be able to wrap ourselves in the things that we enjoy on lazy Sunday mornings.
Her new collection launched last night at the Smyth Hotel in Lower Manhattan, where the clothes were aptly shown surrounded by beds. Smith is currently innovating around the fabrics and the materials of pajamas to make them as comfortable as possible for sleeping. We’ll report more about this soon.