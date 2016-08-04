Trump’s businesses are getting fewer visitors since his campaign launched, per Foursquare data

Is Trump the nominee hurting Trump the businessman? That seems likely when you examine Foursquare ‘s latest foot traffic data analysis, which shows that since Donald Trump announced his candidacy in mid-2015, visits to Trump-branded casinos, hotels, and other businesses have been down.

Some of this decline may be natural, as the recently announced closure of Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City suggests (after all, casinos in Atlantic City have been on the decline—and shutting their doors—in recent years). But it’s hard to miss some of the correlations: Losses deepened during the primary voting season and they appear to be steeper in blue states and among women.

How does Foursquare know this? The company has developed a system of measuring real-world foot traffic, which it uses to help marketers. Earlier this year, Foursquare’s data accurately predicted a decline in sales at Chipotle during the first quarter, as well as gains by McDonald’s and Apple.