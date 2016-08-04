Morning intel: Tesla misses Q2 delivery target, Uber rival Grab raising $1 billion

• In its quarterly earnings results yesterday, Tesla disclosed that it only delivered 14,402 vehicles during Q2 . Still, Tesla is sticking to its year-end delivery goal of 50,000 cars.

• Looks like Jack Dorsey has something to be happy about: Square reported quarterly earnings that exceeded expectations, clocking $12.5 billion in payment volume—a 42% increase from the same quarter last year. Its stock has since spiked by 17%.

• Following news of the Uber-Didi Chuxing merger, Grab—an Uber rival in Southeast Asia—is raising $1 billion. Didi’s success in China has given Grab renewed hope about staving off Uber on its turf.

• Apple‘s latest diversity report revealed that women at Apple are finally making $1 for every dollar earned by their male colleagues—and the same goes for minority workers.

• Walmart is reportedly in talks to acquire Amazon competitor Jet.com, which could be valued at up to $3 billion.