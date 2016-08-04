advertisement
Morning intel: Tesla misses Q2 delivery target, Uber rival Grab raising $1 billion

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• In its quarterly earnings results yesterday, Tesla disclosed that it only delivered 14,402 vehicles during Q2. Still, Tesla is sticking to its year-end delivery goal of 50,000 cars. 

• Looks like Jack Dorsey has something to be happy about: Square reported quarterly earnings that exceeded expectations, clocking $12.5 billion in payment volume—a 42% increase from the same quarter last year. Its stock has since spiked by 17%. 

• Following news of the Uber-Didi Chuxing merger, Grab—an Uber rival in Southeast Asia—is raising $1 billion. Didi’s success in China has given Grab renewed hope about staving off Uber on its turf. 

Apple‘s latest diversity report revealed that women at Apple are finally making $1 for every dollar earned by their male colleagues—and the same goes for minority workers.

Walmart is reportedly in talks to acquire Amazon competitor Jet.com, which could be valued at up to $3 billion.

