For lucky testers, Xiaomi is offering its new VR headset for just 15 cents

The company has announced the Mi VR Play, an entry-level, competitively priced virtual reality headset, reports TechCrunch. However, there’s a catch: You can’t buy one just yet. The company will only be making the Mi VR Play available to a limited amount of beta testers that signed up to test the new device. While over a million of those enrolled to be beta testers, less than 5% will get the opportunity. Those that do will be offered the chance to buy the new VR headset for just RMB 1–yep, that’s about 15 cents.