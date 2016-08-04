For lucky testers, Xiaomi is offering its new VR headset for just 15 cents

The company has announced the Mi VR Play, an entry-level, competitively priced virtual reality headset, reports TechCrunch. However, there’s a catch: You can’t buy one just yet. The company will only be making the Mi VR Play available to a limited amount of beta testers that signed up to test the new device. While over a million of those enrolled to be beta testers, less than 5% will get the opportunity. Those that do will be offered the chance to buy the new VR headset for just RMB 1–yep, that’s about 15 cents.
Xiaomi’s 1st VR product launched in China today: #MiVR Play, 2-zipper Lycra case, aspheric lens, fits 4-5.7″ phones pic.twitter.com/ulJVQKzhkQ
— Hugo Barra (@hbarra) August 4, 2016