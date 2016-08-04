Marissa Mayer hints at post-Yahoo career plans

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer graces the cover of the latest Bloomberg Businessweek, accompanied by a Q&A about her experiences leading the crisis-riddled Silicon Valley icon while starting a growing family (she gave birth to a son and later twin girls while on the job).

Mayer takes the opportunity to defend her record, justifying the decision to sell Yahoo’s core assets to Verizon for $4.83 billion and reiterating that she plans to stay in her role (for now, at least). Here are a few excerpts from her comments:

• On why she failed to tack the company toward mobile: “It’s hard to transition mediums and end up with the same mindshare. Facebook is the dominant player, but even by their own estimates, they probably occupy only 20 to 25 percent of time spent on mobile. Media is just a lot more fragmented today.”

• On selling the company: “We had shareholders with two different priorities. … The Verizon acquisition is a way we can kill two birds with one stone.”

• On her future plans: “I love design, I love artificial intelligence. I think that I built a really strong set of skills and experiences as a chief executive, and I really hope I get the opportunity to apply those skills.”

[Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images]