Hundreds of questions for this year’s SAT test have leaked

It’s every high school senior’s dream and the worst College Board nightmare: the leak of hundreds of SAT questions from this year’s test, according to a report by Reuters. One person with access to the leaked material provided copies of the questions to Reuters, which included 21 reading passages and over 150 math questions among them. It’s unknown at this time just who has access to the leaked material or if the leaked SAT questions are being circulated online. The College Board, the nonprofit responsible for the SAT exam, has not yet revealed if it would delay or cancel the upcoming tests, the next of which happen in October.