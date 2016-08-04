Basis issues full recall for its Peak fitness tracker due to overheating issues

The Peak fitness tracker launched in September 2014 and was an early success in the fitness wearables market due to its ability to track specific types of exercises the wearer was undertaking. That success lead to Intel purchasing the company several months later. However, it now seems that success is at an end. Basis has announced that it is issuing a recall of all Peak watches sold due to overheating issues that could lead to a burn risk for the wearer, the company wrote in a blog post. Peak owners will be given a full refund and the service itself will be shutting down at the end of the year.