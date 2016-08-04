Uber’s competitors are raising billions to make sure it doesn’t dominate southeast Asia

Now that Uber is out of China, its competitors in other areas in Asia are hoping it can stymie the ride-hailing company’s growth by raising hundreds of millions to billions to beat Uber in other countries. Uber’s Singapore-based rival Grab has raised $1 billion since Uber sold to China’s Didi Chuxing, reports the Wall Street Journal. The Journal says that Grab chief executive Anthony Tan wrote in an email to employees this week that Uber “lost once, and we will make them lose again…Didi’s success reinforces what we have believed all along [that local competitors can beat Uber in their own backyard].”