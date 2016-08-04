Apple’s new ad is a Maya Angelou poem, illustrated

On Friday night during the opening ceremony at the Rio Olympics, Apple will run an iPhone ad. It’s an extension of the “Shot on iPhone” campaign that the company has been using for a while, with photos and videos captured by real people. But this spot sets imagery of all kinds of people to audio of Maya Angelou reading a slightly shortened version of her poem “The Human Family”—giving it way more emotional heft than your average smartphone commercial.
It’s a nice message to convey during the Olympics. Actually, it’s a resonant one for this particular moment in time, period.