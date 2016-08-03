One of Silicon Valley’s most prominent investors half-jokes: Let’s just “cancel the election”

Keith Rabois, Khosla Ventures general partner, and Geoff Lewis, Founders Found partner, appeared on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the current state of investing and the presidential election.

Lewis said that he strongly disagrees with colleague and friend Peter Thiel, who is supporting Donald Trump. “I think that he is not fit for the presidency. I think that he lacks basic human decency.”

Rabois agreed, calling Trump a “sociopath,” though he also had tough words for Hillary Clinton. “I think that Hillary will be an unmitigated disaster for Silicon Valley for a variety of reasons.” He added, with a laugh, “We’ll just cancel the election.”

Though Silicon Valley is overwhelmingly Democratic, Lewis said that Founders Fund hasn’t lost any deals due to Thiel’s controversial support for Trump.