Apple busted app sales records in July, paid developers $50B

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

There’s no business like app business. Especially when a new Pokémon app launches.

Here’s App Annie analyst Sameer Singh:

“The Pokémon GO phenomenon is showing little sign of losing steam. The app continues to earn daily revenue of over $10 million on iOS and Google Play combined, even though it has been over three weeks since its initial launch.”

