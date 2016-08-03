Apple busted app sales records in July, paid developers $50B

There’s no business like app business. Especially when a new Pokémon app launches.
July was a record-breaker for the @AppStore! Highest-ever monthly billings and money paid to developers.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 3, 2016
.@AppStore developers have now earned over $50 billion! Congratulations on your success and such inspired creativity.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 3, 2016
Here’s App Annie analyst Sameer Singh:
“The Pokémon GO phenomenon is showing little sign of losing steam. The app continues to earn daily revenue of over $10 million on iOS and Google Play combined, even though it has been over three weeks since its initial launch.”