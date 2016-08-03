Elon Musk teases Tesla’s fully autonomous vehicle: “It blows my mind”

During Tesla’s quarterly earnings call Wednesday, CFO Jason Wheeler said the company was “clearly disappointed” that it only managed to deliver 14,402 new vehicles—but that Tesla intends to turn things around in the second half of the year.

CEO Elon Musk said Tesla plans on shipping 2,200 vehicles per week in Q3, and hopes to increase that number to 2,400 by the end of the year. “I feel fairly optimistic about achieving that goal,” Musk said during the earning’s call. “I believe our core business is actually doing quite well.”

He’s also excited about what Tesla has in the pipeline—a fully autonomous vehicle. “What we have under development is going to blow peoples’ minds,” he said. “It blows my mind.”