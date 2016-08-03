Maybe Lyft is fine (based on these record numbers)

In a letter to Lyft investors leaked to Recode , the ride-hailing company says that it had a record month in July, handling 13.9 million rides—a 12% increase over June—and hitting $2 billion in “net ride value” (the amount passengers pay without accounting for tips and tolls) for the first time.

The leak comes at a time when Lyft could very much use some good news (what a coincidence!) On Monday, Uber and Didi unveiled a deal that aligned their interests in China. It was, by all accounts, very bad news for Lyft, which had recently taken an investment from Didi as part of a partnership that helped create a so-called “anti-Uber alliance.” As Recode points out, Didi is now literally more invested in Uber than in its other global competitors combined.