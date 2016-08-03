advertisement
Editas to license CRISPR tech from Mass General 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Editas Medicine, one of the companies hoping to leverage the powerful gene-editing technique known as Crispr-Cas9, has had a rocky run on account of thorny intellectual property disputes. As with most scientific advancements, there’s often a period of jostling between different institutions over who will financially benefit from its use.

But today, it reached an exclusive agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital, or MGH, to access its technology and intellectual property.  Through this partnership, Editas will work to harness the technique to develop new therapies for a range of diseases. 

