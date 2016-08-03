Pay-Per-VR: East coast’s “first” VR arcade coming soon

I’m always a bit wary when I get a press release saying something is the “first” to do anything.

So I was definitely suspicious when I saw an announcement this morning about the East Coast’s first virtual reality arcade.

After reading the release, I think my suspicions were warranted: The so-called notionVR, which is the result of a partnership between the software developer NotionTheory and the coworking company MakeOffices, will open to the public on August 15 in Washington, D.C. People will be able to come in and play with the “latest and most popular games and content” on an HTC Vive, paying $15 for 30 minutes.

Well, hold on. I’ve got a Vive loaded up with the latest and most popular games and content at my house, so should I open up a West Coast version of a VR arcade?

I’m kidding, sort of. While it’s true that most people have never gotten their hands on a Vive—HTC’s wonderful, high-end VR system, which many think offers the best consumer virtual reality experience on the market today—I’m not sure that notionVR really qualifies as an “arcade,” let alone the first of its kind on a whole American coast.

So, only time will tell if they get lines of people around the corner, or if it’s total crickets. My bet is on the latter, but as a fan of VR, I hope it’s the former.