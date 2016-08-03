Dashing six-year-olds’ career dreams, Roborace moves closer to firing up its driverless racecar

Later this year, or early next year, U.K.-based Roborace plans on launching its driverless race-car circuit, sending AI-powered cars tearing around racetracks in a series of countries around the world.

We’re still aways off from that, but today, Roborace revealed some of the specs for its futuristic driverless car.

The car, which in the image above appears reminiscent of an Indy-500 vehicle—sans space for a driver–is pretty sexy. But unlike the kind of car that Alexander Rossi would drive, this one features things like an Nvidia Drive PX 2-based AI brain, an AI cooling intake, AI front cameras, a rear radar and rear, front-corner, and side LIDAR, and other tools meant to help the teams powering the car from afar have the best chance at winning.

Stay tuned for more on whether this ambitious project—which will put technologists’ AI talents to the test rather than any driver’s skills—comes to fruition.