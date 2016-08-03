Check out the first project from Airbnb’s new in-house “innovation and design” team

It’s a house. Airbnb‘s team collaborated with Go Hasegawa, a Tokyo-based architect, to create it for a urban living exhibit called House Vision, as first reported by our colleagues at Co.Design. After the exhibition, the house will live in Yoshino, which Airbnb describes as “a bucolic town in the Nara district of Japan,” as a bookable Airbnb listing. The village will maintain it, and the proceeds of the rental fee will be “used to strengthen the cultural legacy and future of the area.” It’s a very pretty house: