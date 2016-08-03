Comcast wants to charge you more to protect your privacy

Comcast has sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission stating that it should be able to charge more money to customers that don’t want their data scraped and sold off to third parties.

The FCC is in process of writing new policies that would require Internet service providers to be more transparent about service charges, according to DSL Reports. The new guidelines may also prevent ISPs from charging extra for privacy features. But Comcast argues that it should be able to collect a premium on consumers that want to opt out of data collection, because it can thereby offer a discount to customers that allow ISPs to use their information.

Comcast justifies the additional cost as a common business practice: “A bargained-for exchange of information for service is a perfectly acceptable and widely used model throughout the U.S. economy, including the Internet ecosystem, and is consistent with decades of legal precedent and policy goals related to consumer protection and privacy.”