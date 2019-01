The founder of Love With Food initially turned her midlife crisis into a business. Five years later, with annual revenue at $10 million, Love With Food is expanding to 27 countries.

More than 50,000 people are on the international wait list because, according to the company, “overseas customers are hungry for American products.” For $16.50 USD per month, subscribers get to sample 16-20 surprise snacks sourced from across North America and previously unavailable in target countries.