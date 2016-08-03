Team USA picked a white male to be its flag bearer at Rio

It chose Michael Phelps. He’s the most decorated Olympic athlete ever, so it made sense that he would be picked as flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony this Friday.

But many are disappointed that they didn’t go with a different athlete. For instance, Time suggested that Team USA pick female fencer Ibtihaj Muhhamad.

When the Rio Olympics kick off Aug. 5, Team USA should choose a flag bearer that offers a rebuttal to the storms brewing beyond the Olympic Village, not merely an escape. For that, the U.S. should pick Ibtihaj Muhammad, a Muslim-American fencer who will be the first American Olympian to compete in a hijab.

Sporting News, for its part, wanted Serena Williams to represent the country.