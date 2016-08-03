Morning intel: Time Warner buys 10% of Hulu, Lyft boasts 13.9 million monthly rides

• Time Warner is acquiring a 10% stake in Hulu , reportedly for about $580 million . The deal makes Time Warner co-owners with Disney, 21st Century Fox, and the Comcast-owned NBCUniversal.

• Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman—a prominent Republican in Silicon Valley—revealed yesterday that she is voting for Hillary Clinton to help keep Donald Trump out of the White House.

• In July, Lyft clocked a record high of 13.9 million rides and 3 million monthly users, according to documents obtained by Recode. That’s good news in the aftermath of Uber‘s tie-up with Didi Chuxing in China, which will make it even harder for Lyft to compete with Uber in the U.S.

• Coming up today: Tesla and Square are reporting quarterly earnings. Square investors are watching for signs of profitability, while Tesla investors will have their eye on sales numbers and Elon Musk’s plans for the future, including the SolarCity acquisition and the Gigafactory’s production goals.