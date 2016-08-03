The Telegram accounts of 15 million Iranian users have been hacked

The breach is the largest known of the encrypted communications system, reports Reuters. The hack was allegedly carried about by an Iranian group of hackers known as Rocket Kitten, which may have links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. 15 million Telegram users’ IDs and linked telephone numbers were obtained in the hack, which took place earlier this year. Telegram is used by up to 20 million people in the country. Experts say the attack poses great jeopardy to the communications of activists, journalists, and other people in sensitive positions in Iran.