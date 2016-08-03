China’s bus that travels over traffic has inaugural road test

The Transit Elevated Bus (TEB) runs on rails along highways and is elevated on long supports so cars can drive underneath it. Rendered concepts of the TEB first hit the Internet earlier this year, but today a fully fledged working version of the transit device had its inaugural test run in Qinhuangdao City, TechCrunch reports.

The TEB can carry up to 300 passengers, and four TEBs can be interlocked to form a massive “floating bus.” When the TEB is rolled out widely in cities, one vehicle will be able to replace 40 standard buses. Coupled with the fact that the TEB doesn’t take up any loadspace from cars using the highway, the TEB could go a long way toward tackling China’s congestion problems.

But don’t expect to see the TEB in the U.S. anytime soon: As Co.Exist wrote in June, a TEB-style bus may not gel with the existing infrastructure. In an area with too many overpasses, for example, it would be difficult to operate a bus system like the TEB—and many trucks would be too tall to fit underneath it.

[Image: New China]