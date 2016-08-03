Time Warner is buying a 10% stake in Hulu

The media company announced this morning in a press release that it is buying a 10% equity stake in the streaming TV service. As part of the deal Time Warner will make several of its properties including TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, truTV, Boomerang, and Turner Classic Movies available live and on-demand on Hulu‘s new live-streaming service that is set to launch early next year. Time Warner’s investment sees in join other media giants who have a stake in Hulu including Disney, 21st Century Fox, and Comcast. In the press release Jeff Bewkes, Chairman and CEO of Time Warner said, “Our investment in Hulu underscores Time Warner’s commitment to supporting and developing new platforms for the delivery of high-quality content and great consumer experiences to audiences around the globe.”
