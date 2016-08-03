The NFL is now the first sports league to be on Snapchat’s “Discover” platform

As part of the expanded partnership, the NFL will become the first sports league to have a presence on the “Discover” platform. Programmed by NFL Media, the content will give millions of fans around the globe the latest headlines and hot topics, trends and inside access videos, uniquely programmed for NFL fans on Snapchat.

Additionally, Snapchat Live Stories will be produced for every NFL game during the season, including the Super Bowl, enabling millions of fans to engage with uniquely packaged NFL-centric video and photo content through Snapchat. Additional Live Stories will be produced for major NFL events such as the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft. Live Stories capture the energy and excitement from NFL games and events by featuring a mix of fan-submitted Snaps* and inside access content. By telling the story of the event from the many perspectives of fans, the League and its teams, these Live Stories take viewers into the experience.