$77 million worth of bitcoins have been stolen in a hack

Or that was the value of the bitcoins when the hack occurred. At the time, one bitcoin was trading at around $650. After news of the hack got out, the value of a single bitcoin plunged 20% to $540, reports TechCrunch. The hack occurred this morning on bitcoin trading site Bitfinex, the company revealed in a blog post. The company has now suspended trading on its platform:
Today we discovered a security breach that requires us to halt all trading on Bitfinex, as well as halt all digital token deposits to and withdrawals from Bitfinex.
We are investigating the breach to determine what happened, but we know that some of our users have had their bitcoins stolen. We are undertaking a review to determine which users have been affected by the breach. While we conduct this initial investigation and secure our environment, bitfinex.com will be taken down and the maintenance page will be left up.
The theft is being reported to — and we are co-operating with — law enforcement.