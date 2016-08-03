Hewlett Packard exec Meg Whitman calls Trump a “demagogue,” will support Clinton

Meg Whitman, a Hewlett Packard executive and former eBay CEO who is one of the most prominent Republicans in Silicon Valley, said on Tuesday that she would support Hillary Clinton for president in order to block Donald Trump. She denounced the Republican nominee as a “dishonest demagogue” who could lead the country “on a very dangerous journey” and calling him a threat to American democracy.

“I will vote for Hillary, I will talk to my Republican friends about helping her, and I will donate to her campaign and try to raise money for her,” Whitman told the New York Times. She added that it was time for Republicans “to put country first before party.”

“Time and again history has shown that when demagogues have gotten power or come close to getting power, it usually does not end well,” said Whitman, asserting that Trump had already “undermined the character of the nation.”

[Photo: Hewlett Packard]